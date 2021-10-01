Manny Pacquiao Becomes First to Run for Philippine President in 2022 Election

Glorified boxer Emmanuel Dapidran Pacquiao, known as Manny Pacquiao, has become the first contender to formally apply to run for president of the Philippines in the 2022 elections.

In September, 42-year-old Pacquiao, who occupies a seat in the country’s Senate, was nominated for the presidency from the Philippine Democratic Party – People’s Power (PDP-Laban) faction.

However, in the end, the aspiring politician, who announced his retirement from the sport two weeks ago, applied to run as a candidate on the platform of little-known provincial political party Probinsiya Muna Development Initiative.

Former Mayor of Manila Lito Atienza will be running for the post of vice president, paired with Pacquiao.

The Philippine constitution bars incumbent Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte from serving a second term. In September, he was officially nominated as the candidate for vice president from one of the PDP-Laban factions.

Duterte’s daughter Sarah, who has not yet announced her intention to participate in the race, is likely to become one of the favorites in the forthcoming election.

Philippine presidential and vice presidential elections are scheduled to be held on May 9, 2022.

Pacquiao is the first and only boxer to become world champion in eight weight classes. The athlete participated in 72 fights on a professional level. He had 62 wins, suffered eight defeats, and two fights ended in a draw.