Residents of Manso in the Ashanti Region have appealed to government to construct roads in their area.

Mr Ike Attobrah, a 34-year-old farmer, speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview said the area made up of ; Mem, Akwasiso, Takorase, Edubia, Afraso, Dadease, Nkran, Koniase, Kumpese, Datano, all in Manso was cocoa growing and mining hub that needed attention.

He said heavy duty equipment used by the mining companies were making the road worse by the day and governments did not do enough to dissuade the mining companies with heavy duty equipment from destroying them.

He urged the companies to develop the roads with their corporate social responsibilities and also advised the youth to be focused and work hard to be meaningful citizens and not allow themselves to be used by politicians to foment trouble in the elections.

Madam Adwoa Kyere, a trader said the mining activities made the road inmotorable to transport their goods, especially during the rainy season.

Madam Afua Akambilla, a self-employed complained of the unbearable dust on the road and called on government to do something about it.