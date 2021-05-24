Mantrac Ghana Limited, the Sole Authorized Caterpillar dealer in Ghana, has commissioned an Astro turf and an accompanying modern playground for the Ahenemba International School at Mpatado near Takoradi in the Western Region.

The Company earlier roofed the three-story school building of the school to give more pupils in the surrounding communities the opportunity to have access to quality basic education.

The turf and the playground, known as ‘The Mansour Field of Dreams’, is named after Mr. Loutfy M. Mansour, Chief Executive Officer of the Mantrac Group, who is committed to providing the facility after visiting the school about two and half years ago and seeing the muddy and unhygienic nature of the field on which the students played during recess time.

At the commissioning ceremony to officially hand over the facility to the school, Mr. Steven Scott, the Managing Director of Mantrac Ghana Limited, said he was proud and felt a sense of great accomplishment by what the company had been able to do for the institution.

He said the group had formed a strategic partnership with the Right to Dream Academy in the last few years to ensure that sporting (football) talents of children were not only harnessed, but children were given the opportunity to acquire formal education to enhance their chances of success in the future.

“We are helping to unearth those that have good sporting talents who are young, confident and bright talents. But it’s not just about playing football; It is also about giving the children a good education”.

Mr. Scott assured that Mantrac Group would continue to support their host communities to make life better for them.

Madam Rosemary Ohene Bredu, Proprietress of Ahenemba International School, expressed her appreciation to the CEO of the Mantrac Group, Mr. Mansour and Mr. Scott, and all other stakeholders for the respective roles they played in the birthing of ‘The Mansour Field of Dreams.

She said the facilities would provide the opportunity for play, recreation and sports as the pupils pursued their academic work in an environment that promoted holistic development and pledged to safeguard its longevity and beauty.

“We hope that because of this facility, the dream of our children becoming football stars and sportsmen and women in future will be met” she added.

Mrs. Mildred Osafo Asante, Head of Supervision and Monitoring at the Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipal Education Directorate, on behalf of the Municipal Education Director, advised the management of the school to allow the children to use the field for its intended purpose to reduce stress and anxiety as well as help them use their creative energy in healthy interaction with one another.

She, however, cautioned management to ensure that the students would adhere strictly to the COVID-19 safety protocols in the school.

Mr. Eddie Mensah, Managing Director of the Right to Dream Academy, said he was happy about the partnership with the school and encouraged the students to work hard towards a brighter future and grow to become true royals as the name of the school suggests.

Also present at the commissioning were the School’s PTA executives.

Since its establishment in 1937, Mantrac had supplied and supported Caterpillar products in many sectors of the Ghanaian economy such as power generation, construction, mining, forestry and material handling.

The Mantrac group has a well-trained multicultural team of over 600 professionals who work through its network of four branches located in Accra, Kumasi, Takoradi and Tarkwa.