Manuel Agyemang attracting offers after a successful season

Ghanaian International, Manuel Nana Agyemang is attracting interest from some top European clubs after an impressive season with the Indian side, Rebels FC in the Karnataka State Football Association (KSFA) Super Division league.

The 20-year-old is on the radar of some teams in Asia, Europe, and the African continent chasing for his signature.

In an interview with the GNA Sports, he said, “I am excited my work is finally appreciated and this comes as a motivation to me to put in much effort in my career and win more titles going forward”.

According to him, it would be a great honour to get his debut call-up to the national under-23, the Black Meteors of Ghana to help his motherland in achieving success both on the continent and on the world stage.

Manuel Agyemang played 16 games for his club last season, with a goal and two assists to his credit, making him the defender with the most goal contributions in the league.

He became one of the key players in the league, helping Rebels FC to finish fourth place in the 2021/22 league season.

To his records, he became the first defender to contribute to three goals in the KSFA Super Division league 2022.

Ahead of the new season, the player would be looking forward to either extending his contract with the side or being signed on by a different club.