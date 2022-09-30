Manuel Photography: Promoting Ghana’s arts and culture through the lens 

Ghanaian photographer Ohene Kofi Emmanuel, known by his brand name Manuel Photography, says he has taken special focus on capturing Ghana’s arts and culture to help promote its rich cultural heritage.

According to Manuel, who was named among the Avance Media Top 50 Most Influential Youth Personalities in Ghana, one of the best ways the outside world could get to know more about Ghana was through capturing exciting images of its culture and nature.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, the exciting photography talent said the nature of photography had changed over time, having eulogised the great works of veteran photographers Uncle Bob and Uncle Yaw some time ago.

”Ghanaian photographers are doing very well and are putting in a lot of effort to help grow the industry, but there is more room for improvement.

”Ghanaians have a beautiful and colourful culture, and there is no better way to tell our story to the outside world without photography.

”With this, I would go all out to shoot festivals, weddings and all tourist sites to help tell the world how beautiful Ghana is,” the young photographer said.

He added that he was poised to improve on his craft despite the numerous successes he had earned over the years and planned to hold an exhibition in the near future.

Manuel had received numerous awards, including Best Photographer at the African Business and Arts Awards, Ghana’s Most Respected CEO in Photography, and Best Photographer at the Youth Excellence Awards twice.