Manufacture and Wholesale of Metal Fasteners in South Africa 2022 – Profiles of 39 Companies Including Bidvest, Hudaco Industries and Invicta – ResearchAndMarkets.com

South Africa is Africa’s largest exporter of metal fasteners, including rivets, tacks, pins, staples, washers, nuts, bolts, and screws. Key end users include the mining, automotive manufacturing, construction, rail, energy, agriculture and manufacturing industries. Factors such as the impact of the pandemic, poor economic growth and high input costs continue to have a significant impact on the performance of the metal fasteners manufacturing and wholesale industry.

Protection

The imposition of safeguard duties on imports of various types of metal fasteners over the past few years has caused demand for locally-manufactured fasteners to increase, according to industry players. During 2020 and 2021, safeguard duties were imposed on imported iron or steel bolts with hexagon heads and fully threaded screws with hexagon heads.

Global Trends

As most countries recover from the impact of the pandemic, demand for fasteners is growing in most industries, but there are problems on the supply side. Steel plants have been slow to come back online, causing a global deficit that led to ongoing higher steel prices, and as steel production increases, prices of input materials like iron ore, coking coal and steel scrap are also rising due to higher demand. Many fastener manufacturers are not accepting orders because they cannot secure steel supplies. There is a global shortage of shipping containers, which has caused a surge in freight costs.

Report Coverage

This report focuses on the manufacture and wholesale of metal fasteners nails, rivets, tacks, pins, staples, washers and other non-threaded products, nuts, bolts, screws and other threaded products. The report includes information on the size of the industry, trade statistics and influencing factors.

There are profiles of 39 companies including listed industry players such as Bidvest, Hudaco Industries and Invicta, notable manufacturers including Avlock International, CBC Fasteners and SA Bolt Manufacturers and wholesalers such as Action Bolt, Hilti and Wurth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry

2.4. Key Success Factors and Pain Points

3. LOCAL

3.1. Key Trends

3.2. Notable Players

3.3. Trade

3.4. Corporate Actions

3.5. Regulations

3.6. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

4. AFRICA

5. INTERNATIONAL

6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. COVID -19

6.2. Economic Environment

6.3. Labour

6.4. Environmental Issues

7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3. Barriers to Entry

8. SWOT ANALYSIS

9. OUTLOOK

10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

COMPANY PROFILES

Action Bolt (Pty) Ltd

Astra Fasteners (Pty) Ltd

Automatic Mass Production (Pty) Ltd

Avlock International (Pty) Ltd

B E D Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Ben Cor (Pty) Ltd

Bidvest Afcom (Pty) Ltd

Bolt-Tech (Pty) Ltd

Boltfast (Pty) Ltd

Boltlock Manufacturing and Supplies (Pty) Ltd

Capital Africa Steel (Pty) Ltd

CBC Fasteners (Pty) Ltd

Chalwil Engineering CC

Daltron Forge (Pty) Ltd

East Rand Forging (Pty) Ltd

EMV Africa (Pty) Ltd

Essentra Components (Pty) Ltd

Fastener and Allied (Pty) Ltd

Fastener Factory (Pty) Ltd (The)

Fastenright (Pty) Ltd

Fontana Manufacturers (Pty) Ltd

Hilti (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd

Hudaco Trading (Pty) Ltd

Impala Bolt and Nut (Pty) Ltd

Invicta Holdings Ltd

NSS Fasteners (Pty) Ltd

Pro-Tech Fasteners (Pty) Ltd

Qwa-Qwa Wire Products (Pty) Ltd

R B Fasteners (Pty) Ltd

Reliable Bolt (Pty) Ltd

S A Bolt Manufacturers (Pty) Ltd

Screw Man (Pretoria) CC (The)

Shenka Industries CC

SwageFast (Pty) Ltd

T and I Chalmers Engineering (Pty) Ltd

Tel-Screw Products (Pty) Ltd

Transvaal Pressed Nuts Bolts and Rivets (Pty) Ltd

W P Fasteners and Services CC

Wurth South Africa Co (Pty) Ltd

