Manufacturers and importers of LPG Cylinders to meet GSA

The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) is set to meet manufacturers and importers of domestic Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders or their representatives to a meeting on Tuesday, November 1.

The stakeholder engagement, which would take place at the Authority’s head office at Shiashie in Accra, would among other things discuss the quality of cylinders on the Ghanaian market and an intention to conduct periodic factory and market surveillance.

In a statement issued by the Public Relations Department of the Authority and copied to the Ghana News Agency explained that the meeting formed part of the GSA’s mission of contributing towards the growth of industry and to protect consumers through regular engagements with industry players.

It also mentioned that GSA would announce new developments in the industry to participants.

The Ghana Standards Authority is an Agency of Government responsible for developing, publishing, and promoting standards in the country.

It does this through Standardisation, Metrology and Conformity Assessment. Activities of Conformity Assessment are testing, inspection and certification.

These activities ensure that products or goods and services produced in Ghana, whether for local consumption or for export are safe, reliable and are of good quality.