Manufacturers, importers of LPG domestic cylinders meet GSA

The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) has met with importers and manufacturers of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) domestic cylinders to discuss and find solutions to challenges facing the sector.

A statement issued by the Authority said the challenges included the influx of substandard cylinders on the market, and ways to sanitise the industry to ensure safety of consumers.

Mr Clifford Frimpong, Acting Director-General of the GSA, said the forum was just a starting point and that the Authority would continue to engage the stakeholders.

“We want to bring you all together to deliberate on the influx of substandard cylinders on the markets. There may still be some unsettled issues, but we will continue to engage you to ensure the safety of cylinders in the country to eliminate accidents and fire outbreaks,” he stated.

The statement said the stakeholders thanked the GSA for its continued support in ensuring local and imported cylinders met the right requirements.

It said they appealed to the Authority to extend its enforcement activities to refurbished or used cylinders as they posed a serious threat to users.

The GSA announced that from January next year, it would begin an aggressive twice-yearly factory and market surveillance programme, and those found culpable of not meeting the standards, would be sanctioned.

It said stakeholders at the meeting included Appeb Cylinder Manufacturing Company Limited, Quantum Group, Sigma Cylinders Ghana, Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company, Sobeka Enterprise, among others.

GSA’s mission is to contribute towards the growth of industry, protect consumers and facilitate trade through standardisation, metrology and conformity assessment.