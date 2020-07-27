Many companies are looking for new ways to access markets and clients, given the impact of COVID-19 on our economies.

Current market conditions as a result of the COVID-19 lockdown, have limited the opportunity for face-2-face sales meetings. The Manufacturing Indaba has developed a new virtual event platform that solves this market dilemma.

The new platform is known as Africa B2B and is a virtual business event providing 2 full days of virtual business meetings.

Africa B2B affords companies with 2 days of new local and international clients to network, engage, sell and showcase products and services.

Companies are looking for platforms to network, engage and do business and Africa B2B hosts over 500 buyers and manufacturers on the virtual platform to do business with.

The first virtual B2B meeting will focus on the African Manufacturing opportunity. Market sectors to be profiled include:

Chemicals & allied

Energy, electrical & electronics

Building, mining & construction

Automation

Automotive

Leather & footwear

Plastics & rubber

Furniture

Services & consultancy

Metal & allied

Agriculture

Textiles & clothing

Food & beverages

Paper

The virtual business matchmaking event is aimed at anyone wishing to access the new markets and new clients, including manufacturers, financiers, business trading houses, consultants and service providers.

In particular the virtual event will be suited to executives and senior managers responsible for export strategy, business development, consultants and implementation agents.

All participants pay a fee to access the 2-days of business networking and are able to book and host as many meetings as they wish to have over the duration of the virtual event. This provides real access to new clients resulting in business growth.

MORE ABOUT THE MANUFACTURING INDABA

The two-day event has shown impressive growth year on year and has proved its value in catalyzing business connections and helping manufacturers to innovate and grow their potential.

The aim of the annual Manufacturing Indaba and its provincial roadshows is to bring together manufacturers, industry leaders, government officials, capital providers and professional experts to explore opportunities and grow their manufacturing operations.

The event is designed specifically for private and public company representatives to hear from industry experts as they unpack challenges and find solutions for growth across the manufacturing sectors and explore regional trade into Africa.

The event will comprise a two-day conference and exhibition and is hosted in partnership with the South African Department of Trade & Industry (the dti), and the Department of Science & Technology representing the private sector

