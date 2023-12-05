Many at stake in Wednesday night Premier League games

Liverpool visit struggling Sheffield United, while Manchester City have a difficult visit to in-form Aston Villa in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

Sheffield are likely to have sacked coach Paul Heckingbottom before their game, with the press expecting him to lose his job on Monday and be replaced by Chris Wilder after a 5-0 thrashing away to Burnley at the weekend.

Although Heckingbottom was still officially in his job on Tuesday morning, his dismissal is still expected at any time, although it’s uncertain whether Wilder will be in the dugout to start his second spell at the club.

Liverpool are still without the injured Alisson Becker in goal, with Caoimhin Kelleher set to continue and he will be grateful for the match-time after conceding three times against Fulham at the weekend.

Manchester City has looked ragged in recent games, conceding three times at home to Tottenham on Sunday and receiving four against Chelsea in their previous match.

John Stones could strengthen the City defense for a difficult visit to fourth place Aston Villa, who will overtake Pep Guardiola’s side if players such as Ollie Watkins and Leon Bailey can guide them to a win.

There will be tension at Old Trafford as Manchester United entertain Chelsea, with neither side convincing, but with pressure building on Erik ten Hag after United’s tame 1-0 defeat away to Newcastle on Sunday.

Ten Hag’s side have been criticized for being too passive amid press stories that the former Ajax boss has lost the support of players in the dressing room.

Chelsea has struggled in defense, but the pace of players such as Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Jackson could expose a lack of pace in the home side’s defense.

Bournemouth have looked a different side in their last few games and coach Andoni Iraola’s job looks much safer than it did a month ago. Bournemouth visits a Crystal Palace side needing a win after two defeats and a draw in their last three matches.

Brighton entertain Brentford in what promises to be a contrast of styles, while Nottingham Forest coach Steve Cooper is under pressure when his side travel to Fulham in a game between two sides who need points to climb away from the relegation zone.

Defeats to Everton, Brighton and West Ham have put Cooper’s position under the spotlight, although it is also true he is hampered by the loss of strikers, Taiwo Awoniyi and Chris Wood.