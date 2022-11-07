Many Businesses receive massive patronage during Hogbetsotso Festival

Many businesses within the Anlo enclave saw some massive patronage during the 2022 Anlo Hogbetsotso Festival, which climaxed at Hogbe Park at Anloga in the Volta Region.

Hotel and Guest rooms at Aflao, Akatsi and Sogakope were all booked.

Mr Mawunyo Philips, the Manager of Tsisa Guest House told the Ghana News Agency that hotels within the immediate precincts of Keta, Dzelukope, Anloga and Woe were fully booked three months ahead of the festival.

He said by September his hotel was fully booked.

Mobile Telecommunication companies such as MTN and Vodafone received a high level of patronage as many clients made use of their products

There were free health screenings for HIV, breast cancer, prostate cancer, and diabetes at some health facilities.

Commercial motor-riders popularly called “Okada” and taxi drivers were very busy during the period.

Food joints also made brisk business.

A cross-section of business owners the GNA interviewed said patronage had been good despite the current economic hardship Ghana.

The colourful festival was highly attended by dignitaries such Asantehene Osei Tutu II, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru ll, Ga Mantse, Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong ll, the Kwamuhene and many chiefs from Ghana, and Nigeria.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, Mr Kojo Opong Nkrumah, information Minister, and many other MPs, MMDCEs were present.

The festival was graced by great cultural performance groups such as Atsiagbekor, Agbadza, Dogbo, Atsrikpi and others, amidst firing of musketry.