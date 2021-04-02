Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, the Presiding Archbishop and General Overseer of Action Chapel International, has urged Christians to be spirit-driven at all times, saying many have fallen short and become spiritually anaemic.

He said being spiritually anaemic implied that many Christians had moved away from the Holy Spirit and subjected their work with God to reasoning and emotions.

He asked them to repent and ask for forgiveness of their inability to acknowledge the place of the Holy Spirit in their lives.

Archbishop Duncan-Williams said this in his Good Friday sermon at the Church’s Headquarters in Accra, on the topic: “Keep Being Filled by the Holy Spirit.”

“It is difficult to serve God by reasoning and by the way we feel about situations. When I hear people say I am hurt, I am offended, all that are signs of spiritual immaturity and spiritual deficiency,” he said.

The Archbishop said people were not being led by the Holy Spirit because they were not spirit-driven, adding: “You cannot ignore the Holy Spirit and succeed.”

He said the reasons Christians stumbled were because they were governed by emotions, insecurity, loneliness, and the desire to control and dominate others.

“Something is wrong and it’s because we are trying to serve God with our senses, you cannot serve God with your reasoning because God is a spirit and those who worship Him must do so in spirit and in truth. The Bible says the spirit of man is the candle of the Lord,” he said.

Archbishop Duncan-Williams said the only way to be filled with the Holy Ghost was to keep praying in the Holy Ghost.