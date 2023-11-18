Many Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks as communications in Gaza cut down

Dozens of Palestinians were killed in the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip on Friday, a Palestinian security source said.

At least 18 people were killed in an Israeli airstrike early in the day on a residential house in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, while at least another 11 people died in separate Israeli airstrikes on a residential area in the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, said a Palestinian security source who asked to remain anonymous.

Furthermore, dozens of injuries were reported following Israel’s aerial and artillery attacks on Gaza City and Rafah, the southernmost part of the Strip, according to the source.

Meanwhile, the Strip’s communications and internet services have been completely cut off since Thursday, severely impacting the effectiveness of ambulance services.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said it was unable to respond to hundreds of calls for assistance and evacuation of the wounded or those trapped under the rubble.

The Hamas-run Health Ministry could not update the number of victims in Israeli attacks on Friday due to the collapse of communications and internet services, the source said.

The besieged enclave also faced a shortage of fuel, which is essential for running power generators and life-saving equipment.

The Palestinian Health Ministry has reported that 26 out of 35 hospitals have completely suspended operations, with only nine hospitals partially operational due to Israeli bombardment and fuel depletion.

According to the Media Office of the Gaza Government, more than 12,000 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict on Oct. 7, while nearly 30,000 people have been injured.

The office also reported that at least 3,640 people, including 1,770 children, remained trapped under the rubble of destroyed buildings.