Many People Injured as Taliban Open Fire at Rally in Kabul – Protester

By
SPUTNIK
-
0
Taliban
Taliban

Many people got injured as the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) opened fire at an anti-Pakistan rally in the Afghan capital of Kabul, a protester told Sputnik on Tuesday.

“The Taliban first opened fire in the air and then opened fire on the protesters, injuring many protesters,” he said.

In addition, a reporter told Sputnik that the Taliban seized cameras from journalists when they started dispersing crowds.

