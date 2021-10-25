Many thousands protest against apparent coup in Sudanese capital

Tens of thousands of demonstrators are on the streets in the Sudanese capital Khartoum to protest against an apparent military takeover of the Sudanese government.
The protesters broke through security barricades and headed towards the military headquarters in the capital, a dpa reporter at the scene reported.
Regular gunfire was heard in the capital, and barricades were set on fire.
