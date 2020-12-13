Ghana’s world title hope, Jessie Manyo Plange aka ‘The Black Flash’ dominated Alexis Kabore of Burkina Faso and won via unanimous decision after 10 rounds of international bantamweight contest at Floxy place, Lekki AjahEpe Expressway Lagos, Nigeria on Saturday, December 12, 2020.

The undefeated talented and skillful Jessie Manyo Plange (20-0-1, 17 KOs) weighed at 116.8 lbs for the 10-round bantamweight contest on the LPMG Boxing Promotions fight night in Lagos, Nigeria.

His opponent, Alexis Kabore (28-3, 7 KOs) of Burkina Faso came in heavier at 119.05 Ibs as a sub for Aminu Akintayo in their Saturday night clash, but Plange was too much as he boxed marvelously to also entertained the officials with neat technique.

“Good Professional and Measured performance. Hardly broke a sweat. Good job Manyo, let’s see what’s next in the year” said John Marfo of E & J Promotions.

Plange is a former skipper of the national boxing team, the Black Bombers, and has vast experience in the game.