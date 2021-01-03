Ghana’s Jessie Manyo Plange has moved up to number 2 in the latest World Boxing Association (WBA) ratings.
He has won all his 20 fights with a draw which he feels he won against Michael Dasmarinas at the Marina Bay Sands Hotel in Singapore.
Plange, a former skipper of the national boxing team, the Black Bombers is one of the most admired boxers and many Ghanaians believe he can become a world champion.
His local manager, Samed told Yours Truly they are working hard to get him a shot at the world title held by the experienced champion Cuban Guillermo Rigondeaux Ortiz,
He said since the two excelled in the amateur ranks, they are going to put up a memorable match.
Jesse Manyo Plange won silver at the 2007 All-Africa Games and participated at the 2008 Summer Olympic Games and the 2006 Commonwealth Games.
Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505