Manyoro Traditional Area Outdoors Youth Chiefs and Queen Mothers

“The youth chiefs and queenmothers are to mobilize the youth and create a culture of innovation to drive development and progress in their respective communities.” – HRM Prof. Dr. Atudiwe Atudipaare Manchi III

On January 1st, 2025, a colourful ceremony was held at the forecourt of the magnificent palace of the Overlord of Manyoro to outdoor new youth chiefs and queenmothers. They had earlier been enskinned in accordance with custom and tradition. The ceremony marked a significant milestone in the history of Manyoro, as communities chose their own leaders through a democratic process.

The atmosphere was electrifying, with pomp and pageantry, as various groups entertained guests with cultural drumming and dancing. The ceremony was attended by dignitaries, including the chief of Manga in Burkina Faso. Popular musician Kaya Bu treated guests to songs praising the Overlord’s leadership.

Professor Peter Atudiwe Atudipaare Manchi III is a prolific writer and law lecturer at the Faculty of Law, University of Ghana, Legon.

In his address, HRM Prof. Dr. Peter Atudiwe Atudipaare Manchi III formally outdoored the new youth chiefs and queenmothers, charging them to mobilize the youth to undertake projects for accelerated community development. He called on the ancestral gods to protect and guide the new leaders.

In an interview, the Overlord promised to get experts to give leadership training to the youth leaders. This will empower them to fulfill their roles and responsibilities.

The Overlord emphasized the importance of respecting leaders, being law-abiding, and forging unity for community development. The chiefs, youth chiefs, and queenmothers paid homage to the Overlord, adorned in rich regalia.

The youth chiefs and queenmothers for the various communities are:

Ebenezer K. Adda, Sakunia Youth Chief, Comfort Batania Besigu-Queenmother; Aduah Romeo-Kupela Youth Chief, Alimatu Gaaseh Atawobe-Queenmother; Asagidepwa Kusuginia- Benyem Youth Chief, Agumah Kabah-Queenmother; Frederick Abongare Seyire- Dambisi Youth Chief, Alou Kasoro- Queenmother; Zeera Agongo-Saforo youth chief, Victoria Agabeh Apodola-Queenmother; Augustine Awuyayi-Gware Youth Chief, Vwabagwi Akwulpwa-Queenmother; Womobayara Tangwam Clifford-Kaporesi Youth Chief, Theresa Sakua- Queenmother; John Aleya Nyaaba-Bagnabisi Youth Chief, Koyichogiwo Akolbiri- Queenmother.

Others are: Awolugutu Badamo Israel- Wura Youth Chief, Cherabapora Helen Panlogo- Queenmother; Gilla Wepepaare Emmanuel-Wanjagnia Kadignia Youth Chief, Kadunga Alokwaga- Queenmother; Pwayara Abaduri Johnson-Wanjagnia Youth Chief, Dorcas Ama Anelero- Queenmother.

The rest are: Avuya Francis Achana Kanlong- Chiila Youth Chief, Amilaw Kwowura Hannah- Queenmother; Ane Ernest Azakam- Yiakolo Youth Chief, Asigeyam Kozanbana- Queenmother.

In an interview, Her Majesty Agnes Akoriba Akwulpwa, queenmother of Gware community, identified unemployment, substance abuse, and alcoholism as major challenges among the youth. She promised to embark on an educational drive and collaborate with NGOs to provide skills training and resources.

Her Majesty Dorcas Ama Anelero, queenmother of Wanjagnia promised to encourage the young girls in her community to undergo skills training in various crafts to reduce unemployment.

Other queenmothers shared their plans to address challenges in their communities, including teenage pregnancy, poverty, and disunity. They emphasized the importance of unity, education, and empowerment.

The ceremony, which was profoundly successful, ended with prayers at 5:00 pm.

The writer is an indigene and Deputy Director of Prisons (Rtd).