Maphlix builds boreholes and toilets for Ketu North communities

Maphlix Trust Ghana Limited, which has its farming and processing operations, Maphlix Trust Farms Limited located on the outskirts of Tadzewu has drilled boreholes for some communities in the Ketu North.

Ative-Bame, Ative Community-Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound, Ative-Kayime and Torkpo (in Xipe-Ative Electoral Area) and two other communities, Kayame and Zomanyi from the provision of the boreholes to solve their acute water problem.

The largest player in Ghana’s vegetable production, processing and export industry also constructed five units of bio-digester toilets for the people of Torkpo and settled hospital bills of some underprivileged in surrounding communities as part of its corporate social responsibility programmes.

Dr Felix Mawuli Kamassah, Managing Director, Maphlix in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said apart from the gesture being a way of giving back to the community, it formed part of the company’s mission to support the needy, provide clean water for farming communities and offer free consultancy services.

“We have done quite a lot this year. Aside from the mechanised boreholes, boreholes and the toilets we built and, paid hospital bills of some surrounding community members, we also trained farmers in good agronomic practices.

“We also took care of maintenance of Ho Central Prison greenhouse, offered internship to students and gave some funeral donations. These are all in a bid to solve some of the crucial problems communities and people, especially the less-privileged face.”

Mr. Richard Prince K. Dogbey, Assembly member for Xipe-Ative on behalf of his electorates, thanked Maphlix for extending support to them and prayed for God’s blessings for the company to raise more funds for other necessary things to be in place to bring an end to the age-long water problem in the area.

“We’re so grateful to Maphlix Company for all their support so far. We pray for resources for them because for now, at some places, there are platforms, pumping machines but no water tank while others don’t have any of that attached yet. That is the situation at Ative CHPS compound which is impeding operation of the place.”

Mr. Anthony Avorgbedor, Municipal Chief Executive for Ketu North who recognised the support of Maphlix in the Municipality, said the assembly was planning to purchase the water tank to mount on the platform at the CHPS compound so the facility could have access to clean water for its operations.