Maphlix Trust CEO adjudged Ketu North Municipal Best Farmer

Dr Felix Kamassah, Chief Executive of Maphlix Trust Ghana Limited, key players in the food production and processing industry of Ghana and beyond, has been awarded the overall best farmer in the Ketu North Municipality of Volta.

Dr Kamassah, who engages in the production and export of some major food crops such as yam, orange, fresh sweet potato, fresh vegetables and fruits, was presented with a certificate, motorcycle, three pairs of Wellington boots, wax print, Knapsack sprayer, and cutlasses for his commitment to improving the livelihood conditions and economic growth of society.

He received the recognition together with other awardees at the 38th Farmers’ Day celebration held at Penyi within the Ketu North Municipality.

Dr Kamassah has over 1,900 acres farmland for crops and vegetables comprising sweet potato, cabbage, okro, chilli pepper, sweet corn, cassava, turmeric, ginger, coconut, bitter melon, ridge gourd, bottle gourd, tinda, moringa, maize, lettuce, garden egg, pawpaw, and others.

Mr Anthony Avorgbedor, the Municipal Chief Executive for the area, commended the gallant farmers, “whose toil and sacrifices have kept our economy growing from strength to strength and keeping food on our tables.”

He said the theme, “Accelerating Agricultural Development Through Value Addition,” was very appropriate, “because the concept of value addition in agriculture presents a very good opportunity for additional revenue generation, job creation, foreign exchange earnings, and efficient post-harvest management.”

Mr Avorgbedor disclosed that there was the need as Municipality to complement government’s effort in its structural transformational agenda, and that “the assembly has collaborated with the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) with funding from the Ghana-Eximbank to identify cassava as a major agricultural product for value addition.”

Among other initiatives including the government’s flagship programmes such as Planting for Food and Jobs, Planting for Export and Rural Development, and One-District-One Factory (1D1F), Mr Acorgbedor said the contribution of agriculture to the sustenance of the economy and Gross Domestic Product could not be overemphasised, adding “it is in this regard that government continues to invest heavily in the sector and facilitate the creation of the required enabling environments.”

Wisdom Aborchie Yao and Zikpuitor Kunaki Afadzi picked the first and second runner ups respectively.

Other awardees include, Patrick Ayivor, best Crop Farmer, Beatrice Avusuglo, best Female Farmer, Agartha Ahedor, best Veteran Farmer, Wisdom Gamenya, best Youth Farmer, Daniel Azaglo, best Agriculture Staff, and Dzigbordi Farmers Association emerging as best FBO.

Dr Kamassah, who also emerged as the best Regional Crops Farmer, in an engagement with the GNA, promised to expand the production capacity from his outfit for export purposes.

He also promised to go the extra mile in the agriculture industry to complement the effort of government in the sector.

Many dignitaries, including Traditional rulers, Political Heads, Heads of decentralised government institutions, assembly members, attended the colourful event.