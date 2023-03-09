Maphlix Trust Organizes Free Health Screening to Mark International Women’s Day

Maphlix Trust Farms Ltd, a leading Ghanaian producer and exporter of fresh vegetables, roots, tubers and fruits, has provided free medical screening to over 200 women and girls from communities within it’s catchment area in the Ketu North Municipality of the Volta Region.

The company also paid for the registration and renewal of NHIS cards for 147 women and girls.

The beneficiary communities included; Kayame, Ative, Namey, Zomayi, Torkpo and Tazdzewu.

Dr Felix Kamassah, CEO of Maphlix Trust Farms, speaking to the media after the event, said the initiative, the fourth of it’s kind was part of the organization’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to the people of the communities within it’s catchment area.

He said this year’s program was targeted at mostly women and girls, since it coincided with the UN’s International Day of the Woman.

Dr Kamassah said, Maphlix Trust Farms, since it’s inception in 2013, had made it one of it’s cardinal focuses to support the less fortunate in society, especially women and girls within it’s catchment areas, in the feilds of health, education, apprenticeship and livelihood support programs.

He said his outfit will continue to work hard towards the betterment of the lot of the vulnerable and the less privileged as a way of giving back to society.

Some of the beneficiaries of the initiative, expressed gratitude to Maphlix Trust for the benevolence and urged other organizations and well-meaning individuals to emulate the gesture.

