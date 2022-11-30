Maphlix Trust wins best Regional industrial company award for Volta and Oti

Maphlix Trust Ghana Limited, producers of food crops in vegetable, grain, root, and tubers categories, have been recognised as the best industrial company for both Oti and Volta Regions at the ‘11th AGI Industry and Quality Awards.’

The national event, held at the International Conference Centre, was instituted to recognise industrial entities, who have performed creditably in various sectors of the Ghanaian economy.

It was on the theme “Leveraging Public Private Collaboration to Accelerate Sustainable Industrial Development.”

Dr Mawuli Felix Kamassah, the Chief Executive of Maphlix Trust Ghana Limited, in an engagement with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after the awards, disclosed that “the company’s corporate governance is aligned with international standards and practices and helps us achieve not only our business objectives, but also help create value to society.”

He said their current business units, which included agricultural production, agro-processing, agronomy, and input supply would be enhanced to reduce the unwanted importation of farm produce.

Dr Kamassah revealed that his outfit, being a member of various industry and international bodies, would go the extra mile towards the exportation of major food crops such as orange flesh sweet potato, as well as fresh vegetables and fruits specially to neighbouring countries.

He added that his outfit, operating on a 1,900-acre land located at Dzodze within the Ketu North Municipality of the Volta Region, would continue to offer Agronomic and Technical services to all smallholder farmers.

Mr Dela Gadzanku, Volta, Oti, and Eastern Regional Chairman of the AGI, told the GNA a key indicator of the award was the company’s corporate social responsibility activities and commitment to community development.

He commended companies in the region for contributing to the growth of the agricultural and other sectors of the economy.

The awards cover 23 industrial sectors such as Agriculture, Information and Communication Technology, rubber and plastics, beverages, printing and packaging, pharmaceuticals, financial services, oil and gas, energy, advertising, and others.

A company from each region across Ghana, was also recognised.

This year’s ultimate award was received by Kasapreko as the best industrial company of the year.