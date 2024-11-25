Marc Jury Announces Resignation as CEO of MultiChoice South Africa, to Pursue New Sports Ventures

Marc Jury, the CEO of MultiChoice South Africa and Showmax, has confirmed his resignation after a decade-long tenure with the company. Jury, who has played a pivotal role in shaping the company’s trajectory, will officially step down in March 2025 to explore new opportunities within the sports industry, a sector he is deeply passionate about.

In a heartfelt letter to employees, MultiChoice Group CEO Calvo Mawela expressed his appreciation for Jury’s invaluable contributions, acknowledging the CEO’s significant impact on the business. “While we are sad to see him go, we are immensely proud of the legacy he leaves behind and are grateful for his impact on the business,” Mawela said.

Jury, who became CEO of MultiChoice South Africa in 2023, has also served as the head of SuperSport from 2020 to 2023. His leadership has seen the company navigate several challenges, cementing its position in the competitive entertainment landscape.

To ensure a smooth transition, Byron du Plessis, the current Deputy Chief Financial Officer of the MultiChoice Group, will take over as CEO of MultiChoice South Africa effective December 1, 2024. Du Plessis, who has been with the company for 13 years, has been integral in strategic partnerships, including MultiChoice’s bid to partner with Canal+.

In welcoming Du Plessis to his new role, Mawela highlighted his strong strategic experience and ability to drive growth, emphasizing that he is well-equipped to lead the company through the ongoing challenges. “Byron brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in strategic initiatives. He is well-positioned to lead MultiChoice South Africa into the future,” Mawela noted.

Jury’s departure comes at a time when MultiChoice is grappling with a difficult operating environment, described by the company as the most challenging in its history. With Du Plessis at the helm, the company will look to navigate these turbulent times while continuing to deliver on its promise of quality entertainment and growth for its South African market.