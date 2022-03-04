March 23 – 25 Set For Ghana’s Largest Agriculture Exhibition

Agritech West Africa, a leading exhibition company based in India, will organise the largest agriculture agribusiness, food, beverage and processing exhibition in Accra, from March 23 – 25, at the International Conference Centre.

The exhibitions will cover the entire agriculture value-chain, ranging from machinery, agrochemicals, food processing and packed food and beverages.

More than 100 exhibitors from Ghana, South Africa, India and some agribusiness companies from West Africa and Europe have already confirmed their participation.

The three-day event, supported by the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, falls in line with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s vision of making agriculture pivotal to Ghana’s developmental efforts.

Mr Thomas James, the Project Director of Agritech West Africa, addressing journalists at the media launch in Accra, on Friday, said the exhibition was vital to help stakeholders in Ghana’s agriculture and food processing industry to learn about new practices, products and modern technology/innovation around the globe and adopt same to improve their trade.

Ghanaian and West African agriculture-based companies would have the opportunity to connect and network with manufacturers and suppliers during the exhibition, he said.

It will involve seminars, conferences and pre-fixed meetings to enable exhibitors to discuss potential collaborations, partnerships, distribution arrangements, joint ventures and investment tie ups with business operators.

All the necessary arrangements had been made to observe the COVID-19 protocols to guarantee the safety and health of exhibitors, business operators and visitors, Mr James said.

He said the upcoming event had been well received and supported by all major industrial and agriculture business chambers in the country and West Africa in general, including the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Association of Ghana Industries, Food and Beverage Association of Ghana, Chamber of Agribusiness, and West African Agriculture Chamber.

Others are the Federation of Farmer Organisation Network of Ghana, Federation of Association of Ghanaian Exporters Organisation, and Regional Farmers’ Co-operatives and Groups, as well as other international associations like the UK-Ghana Chamber of Commerce, CCI France Ghana, ITA, ASSOCHAM and SEDA South Africa.

Mr Jeremy Opoku-Agyemang, the Deputy Director and Head of Agribusiness Unit, Ministry of Food and Agriculture, pledged the Ministry’s support to ensure the success of the exhibition.

He noted that agriculture was key to Ghana’s economic growth, contributing 19.1 per cent to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and employing 38.3 per cent of the labour force in 2020.

Additionally, the agricultural GDP growth rate was 7.4 per cent in 2020, confirming the Ministry’s recognition of the importance of the sector to delivering economic growth, creating jobs and boosting agribusiness.

He said the Government recognised agribusiness as a key driver of investment and transformation of agriculture and would support private sector efforts to achieving the set objectives.

Mr Frederick Adu Amoako, the Chief Operating Officer of the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, pledged the more than 8,000 members’ commitment to participating in the exhibition and striking business partnerships.