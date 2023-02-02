March 31 slated for Ghana Music Awards France nominees announcement

Organisers of Ghana Music Awards France will be unveiling nominees for the 2023 edition of the awards at the Airport View hotel on 31st March, 2023.

In several social media posts on the official pages of the awards scheme, the organisers revealed that they will be holding the main event in France at Jean Pomareh, Paris on 6th May, 2023 after the nominees announcement.

Speaking with the Chief Executive Officer of the awards Mavis Oppong also known as Osaah Special, she told Blogger & Journalist Attractive Mustapha that, music fans should expect massive progress and a better event than the first edition held last year.

She also touched on the fact that before the nominees announcement they will be donating to widows and orphans in collaboration with the title sponsors for this year’s awards Lawson Herbal Center to put smiles on the faces of the less privileged in the Ghanaian society especially those who need it.

The date for the donation is 19th March, 2023.