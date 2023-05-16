Marfo, Kwabi win Series Four Table Tennis Gala

James Marfo and Cynthia Kwabi emerged winners of the Ghana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) Series Four Competition played at the Hathiramani Hall of the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

Marfo, who won bronze medal in the just ended West African Table Tennis Championship defeated Augustine Baidoo for the first place while Damoah Collins Nana and Micheal Yeboah placed third and fourth respectively.

In the women’s division Kwabi came first followed by Augustina Baidoo, whereas Frema Cecilia and Bernice Borley Borquaye won the third position.

Speaking to the GNA Sports, Marfo expressed his excitement and hope to do more in the future.

He said, “I am very happy that today I was able to become first in the competition, it wasn’t an easy contest because coming as a bronze medalist in the just ended West African Championship, I knew it wasn’t going to be easy but at the end of the day I was able to win. I thanked God for the mercy”.

Kwabi also thanked the organisers for giving her the opportunity to showcase her talent in the competition.

She said, “I want to thank the oganisers especially the president of the federation for giving us this platform to showcase our God given talents in the table tennis fraternity.

“I am calling on all young boys and girls interested in the game to come and join us play. It is an interesting sport,” she stated.