Margaret Donkor donates to Nsawam Prisons

Ms Margaret Donkor, alias Maggie Dee, Deputy Director of Public Affairs of the Parliament of Ghana, celebrating her 50th birthday, has teamed up with family and friends and donated some pharmaceutical items and cash to the Nsawam Female Prisons.

The cash amounted to GHC 5000; and the medicines, which included anti malaria drugs, stomach ulcer medicines, creams, analgesics and antibiotics valued at GHS 40, 990.00.

Maggie Dee and her entourage also feted the inmates of the prison.

An elated Maggie Dee, after the presentation posed with family and friends for the cameras, and told journalists, “What is my motivation? My motivation is that living is a gift. And God has given me more than 50 years, every day, living.

“After 50, it is fine. I must be thankful and show appreciation to God.”

The celebrant, a Rotarian, added: “I ’m Rotarian. And in Rotary, we believe in service above self, and in using little resources for big impact.

“The donation is a token of my appreciation to God for adding another year to my life.”

Maggie Dee indicated that despite “ hard times, we’re still living. And we should not spare to help those in need. We should find space and help our brothers and sisters.

“And to mark the years, we’re here to put smiles on the faces of our sisters.”

Pastor Kojo Frimpong of the International Central Gospel Church, Liberty Temple, Ashongman Estate, who handed over the items and the cash, said: “We’re happy to do this. Maggie Dee, on the occasion of her birthday, wants to be a blessing.

He later in an interview, and citing Biblical references, noted that a number of great people had been in prison.

Pastor Frimpong called for individual, corporate and government support in the reformation of prisoners by providing funding, facilities and modern technology equipment for prisons in Ghana.

He advocated complete reforms of prisoners, saying they must be reformed mentally, morally and spiritually.

Assistant Superintendent of Prisons Gracee Amoah, who received the items on behalf of Madam Asiedu, Deputy Director of Prisons and Officer in Charge of the Nsawam Female Prisons thanked Maggie Dee, her family and friends for the kind gesture.

She announced that the Prison was in dire need of printers, stationery and furniture for its offices.