Maria Yuorpor Takes on Key Role at YAWC Network

Maria Johana Yuorpor, who currently chairs the Upper West Regional Ghana Red Cross Society, has been named the Director for Business Development and appointed to the Global Governing Council of the Young African Women Congress (YAWC) Network.

Announced last Friday by Daniel Osei Tuffuor, the founder and Executive Chairman of YAWC, the appointment underscores the network’s commitment to empowering African women through strategic leadership and grassroots development.

YAWC Network has long been dedicated to creating opportunities for young African women, both on the continent and in the diaspora. Yuorpor’s new role will see her steering business development efforts and contributing to high-level strategic decisions that shape the organization’s future. Her appointment is seen as a significant move to bolster the network’s initiatives, with her extensive background in psychology, human resource management, and strategic planning promising to enhance both revenue growth and operational effectiveness.

Beyond her impressive academic credentials—a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology with Philosophy, a Master of Philosophy in Industrial and Organizational Psychology from the University of Ghana, Legon, and several diplomas from the Institute of Commercial Management in the United Kingdom—Yuuport has a strong track record in mentorship and community leadership. Her current positions include tutoring at the University of Ghana’s School of Continuing and Distance Education, serving as the Upper West Regional Coordinator for the Northern Development Authority, and holding board roles with organizations focused on empowering youth and rural communities.

Industry observers are optimistic that Yuorpor’s blend of academic excellence and practical experience will infuse fresh energy into YAWC Network’s growth strategy. Her role is expected to bring enhanced strategic oversight, financial stewardship, and a proactive approach to forming critical partnerships. As YAWC continues its mission to mobilize women from grassroots levels for leadership and development, Yuorpor’s appointment is seen as a testament to the network’s pursuit of impactful and visionary leadership.