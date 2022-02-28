Marin Barzani: Why Building Your Skill-Set Is The Only Way To Be Successful

The overnight success trope has chained many young people to a false belief, which ends up disappointing and setting them back. Unfortunately, most people want the comfortable way out, a solution not available on the menu of life. Marin Barzani explains that if you’re going to be successful, you need to put in the work.

Marin Barzani is an entrepreneur and CEO of the Zagros Group. Marin had a passion for entrepreneurship from a young age and has made that dream a reality. Marin explains that this was only possible by building his skills and growing to become the business person he is today.

According to Marin, well-developed skills can help you scale any heights and become a master in any field. He explains that the best thing about skills is that they can be learned at any point in life. This means you have no limit to what skills you can choose to acquire over the course of your life. Learning new skills is not only beneficial in your professional life, but it helps with personal development and gives you confidence and motivation to keep growing.

Marin Barzani highlights the importance of learning both hard and soft skills to succeed in any field. But there are certain skills you cannot do without. These include communication, agility, resilience, creativity, and willingness to learn, among others.

Many people believe that building your skills needs to be a soul-sucking process, but Marin explains that it can be quite enjoyable. The first step to building skills to help you scale your career is finding out what you enjoy doing. It is essential to align your skills and professional life with something that sparks an interest in you. This way, it is easier to grow and discover new things. You become more invested in something you enjoy.