Marine traffic to resume on the Suez canal soon

The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said on Wednesday that one of the two vessels that collided in the canal has been refloated and towed away from the navigation course, and regular marine traffic would be resumed in hours.

Earlier in the day, the Singapore-flagged liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier BW Lesmes, which ran aground due to a mechanical failure while transiting southbound through the canal, collided with the

Cayman Islands-flagged oil products tanker Burri.The LNG vessel has been towed outside the waterway by four tugboats, the SCA said in a statement, adding that the rescue team is working on towing the 67,000-ton, 250-meter-long tanker Burri.It noted that the marine traffic would be regular in the carnal’s two branches after Burri is towed out of the traffic course.

Initial investigations revealed no severe damage caused to the two vessels, the statement added.The Suez Canal is considered one of the most important and fastest passages connecting Africa, Asia and Europe.

Some 12 percent of the world trade volume passes through the man-made canal, a major source of hard currency in Egypt.