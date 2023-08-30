Maritime Security Takes Center Stage at IMDEC

The 3rd International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (IMDEC), hosted by Ghana Navy, was inaugurated yesterday by His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic and Commander in Chief of Ghana Armed Forces at the new dedicated exhibition hall at Burma Camp.

The purpose-built facility within the Ghana Armed Forces Headquarters in Accra, Ghana, has been designed to accommodate the growing scale of the event.

The opening day of IMDEC 2023 featured an array of insightful panel discussions and innovation sessions, showcasing the latest advancements and strategic collaborations in maritime defence and security.

Rear Admiral Issah Adam Yakubu, Chief of Naval Staff, Ghana Navy, highlighted the significance of IMDEC in strategically uniting key stakeholders within Africa’s maritime sphere and said, “IMDEC serves as a platform to reflect on our accomplishments and chart the course for a prosperous maritime future.

The blue economy offers solutions to numerous economic challenges in Africa if properly harnessed. To realize its potential, we must ensure our maritime space is safe and secure for business and shipping as advancements in onboard systems and rapid digital transformation require African navies to implement measures to safeguard their systems and operations.”

IMDEC’s innovation sessions yesterday included cutting-edge technologies that bolster naval operations, security, and territorial monitoring. Over the two-day event experts from diverse sectors offer insights and case studies on the successful application of maritime innovations.

Umut Erdem Kılınç from ASELSAN delivered his presentation on integrated combat system solutions, while Arik Rubinchik from Israel Shipyards discussed infrastructures for repairing and maintaining commercial and oil and gas ships. A joint Q&A session with the presenters enriched the discourse.

Several panel discussions, such as “Regional Collaboration to Secure the GoG: The Concept of Combined Maritime Task Force (CMTF-GoG)” and “Enhancing Collaboration between Maritime Administration and Navies and Coast Guards in the Gulf of Guinea,” undoubtedly underscored the importance of regional collaboration in maritime security.

Key stakeholders, including representatives from Nigerian Navy, Cape Verde Coast Guard, and Sierra Leone Naval Staff, will continue addressing collaborative approaches to safeguard the Gulf of Guinea’s maritime interests.

As the event continues today, industry experts will delve into optimizing the benefits of the blue economy through discussions like “Governing and Resourcing the Maritime Sector to Optimize the Benefits of the Blue Economy: The Case of the Nigerian Deep Blue Project.” Panelists, including Dr. Bashir Jamoh from NIMASA and Capt. Sunday Umoren from Abuja MoU, is set to highlight the role of governance and resourcing in realizing the blue economy’s potential.

The conference aims to reiterate the commitment of stakeholders to advancing Africa’s maritime industry. Through engaging panel discussions, enlightening presentations, and insightful innovation sessions, IMDEC serves as a nexus of knowledge and progress, setting the course for a safer, more secure maritime environment.

The event is a testament to the maritime industry’s dedication to consolidating gains and pursuing a future brimming with opportunities with exhibitors displaying cutting-edge technologies in maritime security, radars, satellite imagery solutions and vessels among other key solutions vital for further strengthening maritime defence capabilities of African navies.

Organised by Great Minds Events, IMDEC continues to be the premier strategic gathering for Africa’s Navies, Coast Guards, Port and Coastal Authorities, Marine Police, Fisheries, related Ministries, Oil & Gas, and other maritime industries.

The first day welcomed over 700+ attendees from over 70 countries. Building upon the triumph of past editions, IMDEC 2023 will galvanize regional naval forces and stakeholders to forge strong resolutions against maritime threats, underpinning Africa’s potential for a secure and thriving blue economy.