Maritime Shake-Up at Keta Sea Port

In a surprising development for Ghana’s maritime sector, Dr. Alexander Yaw Adusei Jnr has been removed from his post as Director of the Keta Sea Port.

Adusei, a veteran in port administration with a history that includes serving as the Director of Tema Port and as CEO of the Ghana Shippers’ Authority, was tasked with overseeing the development of the new port—a project widely regarded as pivotal for boosting trade and economic activity in the Volta Region.

The decision to relieve him of his duties comes amid a broader government restructuring effort aimed at realigning leadership across key state agencies. Although official reasons for the change remain undisclosed, industry insiders suggest that the move is part of a calculated effort to refresh the management teams steering Ghana’s infrastructural projects. This unexpected shake-up has raised concerns among stakeholders, with many questioning how the transition might impact the continuity of planning and stakeholder engagement that Adusei had helped establish.

Critics worry that the abrupt leadership change could stall the progress of the Keta Sea Port project, which holds significant promise for regional development. Yet some observers note that the restructuring might pave the way for new strategies better suited to current economic realities. As the government works behind the scenes to implement its broader realignment strategy, the maritime community remains watchful, eager to see how the new leadership will carry forward the ambitious vision for Ghana’s port expansion.