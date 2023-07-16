Mark Okraku-Mantey picks up nomination forms to contest Ayensuano NPP primaries

Deputy Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Mark Okraku-Mantey has picked up nomination forms to contest for the Ayensuano parliamentary seat on the ticket of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Speaking to journalists after picking up the forms, Okraku-Mantey said he was confident of winning the seat and pledged to use his experience and network to develop the constituency.

“I have a lot to offer the people of Ayensuano,” he said. “I have the experience, the network, and the passion to make a difference in the lives of the people. I am committed to working with the people to develop the constituency and improve the lives of all residents.”

Okraku-Mantey said he would focus on education, infrastructure, and job creation if elected.

He also said he would work to attract investment to the constituency and create opportunities for businesses to grow.

“I believe that Ayensuano has the potential to be a great place… I am committed to working with the people to realize that potential,” he added.