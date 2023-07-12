Mark Your Calendars: Eldeezy’s New Single ‘Target’ on its Way

Eldeezy, known for his captivating genre fusion and lyrical prowess, has set the stage ablaze with an announcement. In a social media post, he teased the release of an upcoming single titled “Target.” Set for July 13, “Target” is the Ghanaian rapper’s second single of 2023, following the release of “Music.” Eldeezy’s upcoming single will see the rapper explore contemporary sounds while celebrating the themes of unwavering love and royalty.

Following the announcement, fans and music lovers took to Twitter, expressing happiness at the prospect of new music. Messages of congratulations and admiration have flooded the timeline, with many reminiscing about the artist’s journey and celebrating this significant milestone in his career. The single announcement also ignited a Twitter trend, with the hashtag #TargetByEldeezy occupying the number 1 spot.

About Eldeezy

Eldeezy, born Andy Osei Peprah, is a fast-rising Ghanaian rapper and songwriter from Accra, Ghana. The versatile and genre-blending rapper started writing music at 15 and became interested in visual editing in his teens. His passion led him to study Film at the University of Cape Coast, where he graduated in 2020 with first-class honors. He made his music debut in March 2019 with the single “Six Figures.” That year, he dropped a series of viral freestyle videos on social media, catching the attention of top Ghanaian rappers, including Jayso and E.L. This earned him a spot on Jayso’s 0106 Vol. 4 album and E.L’s Bar 6 album.

Pre-save “Target” on your preferred streaming platform. https://tiememusic.lnk.to/Target