The basic salary of Facebook Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg in 2020 was US$1, but his total compensation for the year rose by 8%, from US$23.42 million in 2019, to US$25.29 in 2020.

Mark Zuckerberg has since 2013 refused to take anything more than US$1 annual base salary without any bonuses and stock awards from Facebook, the multi-billion dollar tech giant he founded.

This information is contained in the “all other compensations” section of a proxy statement that accompanied Facebook’s annual review of company security, presented to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

According to the proxy statement, the compensations included a whopping $13.44 million for Mr. Zuckerberg’s personal security at his residences and during personal travel, plus another $10.00 million allowance to cover additional costs related to personal security for him and his family.

He got another $1.85 million for costs related to personal use of private aircraft.

The proxy statement explained that Mr. Zuckerberg has become synonymous with Facebook and everything about the company is referred to him, so his personal security and that of his family has become critical for the company.