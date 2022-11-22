Markaz Al Bishara gives School children at Gushegu educational support

Markaz Al Bishara, a non-governmental organisation, has presented educational materials worth GH¢24,000.00 to 100 schoolchildren in the Gushegu Municipality of the Northern Region.

The items included school bags, pens, pencils, exercise books, mathematical sets and 22 dual desks for Kpatinga E/A Junior High School (JHS), Nayugu, Kpahikpaba, Kpisinga, Sampemo, Tindang, Sukaya, Kutung and Zori Primary Schools.

The donation was funded by Children Believe, a child-centered non-governmental organisation.

Mr Sayibu Joshua, Coordinator of Markaz Al Bishara, speaking during the presentation of the items at Gushegu, said the gesture was to relieve parents of the burden of purchasing those school items and to motivate the children.

He said the Area Development Programme also provided cash to other sponsored children to enable them to meet some needs.

Mr Alhassan Ahamed Tijani, Gushegu Municipal Director of Education said the support would improve performance in the schools.

He described the donation as an opportunity for beneficiaries to ride on to improve academic performance and urged parents to nurture children to be responsible in society.

He urged the pupils to enjoy the comfort of the donated furniture and handle them with care, stating that sitting on the floor to learn in classrooms had an adverse effect on academic performances.

Mr Alhassan Ibrahim, Headmaster of Kpatinga E/A JHS thanked the partners for the donation and assured them that the items would be put to good use.