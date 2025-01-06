Market and Offices Closed for National Holiday on January 7, 2025

In observance of the national holiday on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, the Exchange would like to inform all stakeholders that our offices and the market will be closed on this day.

Regular operations will resume on Wednesday, January 8, 2025.

While our offices will be closed, self-service channels will remain available for initiating requests. Any inquiries or requests received during the holiday will be addressed promptly upon resumption on Wednesday, January 8, 2025.

We appreciate your understanding and wish you a joyful and peaceful holiday.