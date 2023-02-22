Market management committees inaugurated in Ga East

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Ga East Municipal Assembly (GEMA), Mrs. Elizabeth Kaakie Mann, has inaugurated the market management committees for four markets within the Municipality.

The four markets include the Abokobi, Dome, Kwabenya-Atomic, and Taifa-Burkina markets.

The committees are expected to manage the affairs of the public markets in the Municipality.

Swearing in members of the committee, Mrs Mann said the swearing in was in accordance with the mandate of the Assembly enshrined in the Local Governance Act, 2016, Act 936, Section 12 (1b and 2a) which gave the Assembly the responsibility to promote local economic development and for the overall development of the Municipality.

She asked members to discharge their duties diligently and ensure the proper management of affairs of the market to promote the desired peace and development.

She charged them to work as a team and endeavour to report all challenges that need redress in the markets.

“You must work with the rules being set for you and also work together as a team, for it is the only way progress in your work will be seen,” she stated.

The MCE donated streetlights to all the committees to be installed in their various markets to enhance security.

“We do get reports that traders are sometimes attacked at some dark places within the markets, so this gesture will help to illuminate the markets and prevent these vices from occurring,” she added.

Mr. Emmanuel Kwame Kungi, Municipal Coordinating Director, advised the committees to work in peace because that was required to ensure the markets grow and serve the needs of the people.

Each market has a nine-member committee, including Chairpersons of the Zonal councils, Secretaries of the Zonal Councils, elected Assembly Member from the beneficiary community, representative from Traditional Authority or Religious bodies, representative from Traders Association, representative from the Transport Association or Union, community representatives and the Market Manager.