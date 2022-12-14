Markets and shops in Tema full of Chocolate for Xmas

Different brands of chocolate bars and products especially Golden Tree, Kingsbite, Oranco, Akuafo, Coffee Choc, Portem Nut, Portem Pride, and Tetteh Quarshie have flooded markets and shops in the Tema Metropolis in anticipation of the Christmas festivities.

Other chocolate brands on display in shops and markets in Tema include Fairafrik, Midunu, Bioko Treats, and Ohene Cocoa among others, a Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office Pre-Christmas market survey within the metropolis uncovered.

Mrs Grace Acheampong a Chocolate Vendor told the GNA that “people only ask for the prices of chocolates in large quantities, but do not buy them. So, we are expecting high patronages as Christmas approaches.”

The price of a big bar of King’s Bite chocolate is pegged at GHC15.00; a pack of pebbles is GHC35.00; a bar of Niché chocolate is GHC50.00, “even though the prices are a little higher than last year it is still affordable for the celebration,” Mrs. Acheampong said.

Madam Hannah Owusu, another chocolate vendor, explained that patronage was gradually increasing as the festive season approaches.

She said chocolates have seasonal demands – Valentine’s Day, Christmas, and Independence Day, people also use them to celebrate their birthdays while European and American tourists also like the Ghana Chocolate.

“Most Ghanaians complain of the prices of chocolates with the reason being that the cocoa is grown in Ghana,” she noted.

Nana Aba Peprah also a dealer in chocolate and other cocoa products said people bargain for the prices of Chocolates and expect that prices would decrease as the festive season fever caught up with everyone.

Madam Peprah said: “Churches and other institutions buy large quantities of chocolates to offer as gifts to their co-workers and loved ones as part of the celebration, so we are highly eager and know the season’s purchase will pick up despite the economic hardship.”