Markets Enter 2025 with Cautious Optimism and Choppy Conditions, Ahead of Key US Jobs Report

As we step into the first full trading week of 2025, market participants face a packed calendar, with the all-important US labor market report looming on Friday.

The start of the year sees a mixture of optimism and uncertainty, as light volumes over the holiday period have led to choppy price action, making it difficult to interpret any significant trends.

While it’s tempting to overanalyze the movements from the past two weeks, it’s crucial to remember that in such thin trading conditions, markets tend to be more volatile, with much of the movement reflecting noise rather than any meaningful signals. However, the year properly begins now, and many market participants are already anticipating potential shifts in sentiment. Historically, mid-January marks a time when traders reassess their positions, particularly following Martin Luther King Jr. Day on January 20. This year, the holiday coincides with President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, adding a layer of uncertainty that could prompt some investors to de-risk their portfolios.

Looking further ahead into 2025, the outlook for global markets remains mixed, with cautious expectations across various regions. In terms of market sentiment, the US is expected to maintain its exceptional position, while the UK grapples with stagflation, the Eurozone faces stagnation, China may disappoint, and Japan moves towards normalization. These broad strokes provide a framework for what could be a volatile and uncertain year ahead.

As the new year kicks off, US equities have seen a strong rally, with both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 recovering losses from the previous day. However, these choppy conditions are likely to persist as 2025 progresses. Despite this, the path for equities is expected to trend upwards, but with more volatility than last year. This shift is partly due to the removal of the ‘Fed put,’ with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaling greater uncertainty around monetary policy in his December press conference. Additionally, fiscal policy remains a significant unknown, with the return of ‘government by tweet’ under President Trump’s second term adding to the uncertainty.

The US Treasury market also saw a sell-off toward the end of last week, with yields rising across the curve. Although the market has been volatile, the 10-year Treasury at 4.60% and the 30-year at 4.80% seem to have overshot, presenting attractive buying opportunities, especially if Trump’s administration adopts a more expansionary fiscal policy.

In the currency markets, the US dollar saw a modest retreat, with the DXY index slipping below the 109 level, losing ground against its G10 peers. While it’s difficult to draw any firm conclusions from this move, traders should watch for potential short-term pullbacks in the dollar, especially ahead of Friday’s jobs report.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, the data calendar is busy, but market participants will primarily be focused on the US jobs report. Before that, final readings of the services PMIs are due, though their market-moving potential appears limited. German inflation figures also stand out as an important early indicator for the broader Eurozone data expected tomorrow.

In the Treasury market, a 3-year note auction is scheduled, and it will be worth watching to see if the slight tailing seen in the previous auction continues.

Ultimately, while Friday’s jobs report is a key data point, markets will likely remain in a state of flux as traders continue to navigate the uncertainties surrounding fiscal policy, inflation risks, and the changing political landscape in the US. The year ahead could prove to be a bumpy ride, but it is one that will present opportunities for those who can weather the volatility.