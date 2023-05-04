Marlins Swim Team wins 2023 President’s Cup Swimming Competition at Legon

The President of the Ghana Swimming Association (GSA), Mrs Delphina Quaye has hosted an impressive Swimming Championships at the university of Ghana swimming pool for young swimmers on 29th of April 2023.

The aim of the event was to unearth swimming talents for the upcoming 13th African Games to be hosted in Ghana in 2024.

The programme was also to sensitize the general public about swimming as a sport that can give Ghana medals at international competition.

Marlins Swim Team won the competition, which involved 11 clubs participating in 50m and 100m Butterfly, 50m and 100m Breaststroke, 50m, 100m and 200m Freestyle, 50m and 100m Backstroke as well as Mixed 50m Medley Relay.

Marlins ammased 17 gold, 23 silver and 13 bronze to place first. Legon Sharks got 17 gold, 10 silver and 15 bronze, while GH Dolphins got 17 gold, 9 silver and 7 bronze to place third.

Other teams that took part were Ghana BlueFins, Tema Seals, GH Aquatic Masters, African Sharks Torpedo Swimming Club and KNUST Dolphins.

The event was graced by Dr. Emmanuel Owusu Ansah, Deputy Executive Chairman of the Local organising committee (LOC) of the 13th African Games, Seth Nti General Secretary of the GSA, Charles Mensah, an executive member, Jackson Abbiw and Mr. Ralph Quaye.

President of the Ghana Swimming Association Mrs. Delphina Quaye who was glad with the performances of the young swimmers that participated outlined plans the association has for talent hunt from the championship.

“I feel elated. I am so happy to see these young ones willing and ready to showcase their talent” she said

“So what we do is we note them, we select them bring them out and we train them or we task their various clubs or coaches to give them the a level of training that will take them to the next level” she added

Dr. Emmanuel Owusu Ansah expressed the LOC’s interest in competitions of this nature with the African Games on the horizon.

“We are interested in such competitions, in such programs because swimming is one of the sport codes for the African games and this is an occasion where talents are unearthed and also where we get our team Ghana to represent the nation” he said

“The LOC is interested in such programs and it is encouraging to note that we have swimmers coming from all over the country to compete” he added.

The Ghana Swimming Association has been organizing a swimming league every month and a speed test every other month at the University of Ghana swimming pool.