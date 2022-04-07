Marrakech Investor Day: International Investors are Choosing Marrakech, One of the World’s Dream Destinations

MARRAKESH, Morocco–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In collaboration with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), the Marrakech-Safi Regional Center for Investment hosted the inaugural edition of the Marrakech Investor Day, a meaningful event designed to allow hundreds of investors to explore the fantastic advantages and new investment opportunities across Marrakech.





Global supply chain disruptions, recent geopolitical changes, and the “Green Production” requirement, coupled with the multiple free trade agreements that provide direct access to more than 1.3 billion consumers, have aptly positioned Marrakech as the sustainable alternative for investors around the world.

Marrakech is a captivating imperial city boasting a sub-tropical mild climate and beautiful landscapes that make it an unmissable tourist destination. Moreover, Morocco provides attractive advantages for investors from all over the world. These advantages include political stability, a geo-strategic location and direct access to Europe and Africa’s markets, an attractive business-friendly environment, a robust, modern infrastructure, and prestigious talents taught in two of Africa’s best universities, all combined with a unique lifestyle and improved quality of life.

Marrakech, a city at the forefront of sustainability

Driven by the unrelenting will of the King of Morocco, with a target to generate 52% of energy from renewable sources by 2030, Marrakech offers investors the opportunity to put a little “green” in their portfolios and decarbonize the world’s industries.

The event was also an opportunity to explore the cultural richness and diversity of Marrakech, which actively encourages and facilitates foreign investments in multiple sectors, such as the agribusiness, tourism, creative industries, renewable energy, logistics, offshoring, and ICT.

These investment opportunities were made possible thanks to multiple reforms and facilitation mechanisms, which offer several incentives to stimulate investment (up to 30% of the total investment amount), improve the business climate and the competitiveness of the private sector.

More than 50 non-double taxation agreements, the absence of restrictions in the percentage of share capital and the free repatriation of funds are also influential factors that enable the region to offer a particularly modern and attractive legal and fiscal environment.

As part of the Marrakech Investor Day’s events, international investors were given a first-hand demonstration of these advantages that promote ease of doing investments in Marrakech and enhance transparency, such as the dematerialization of customs procedures and the personalized support of the Marrakech-Safi Regional Center for Investment.

The event also featured a panel discussion on the data-related investment opportunities, followed by the Marrakech Investor Awards ceremony, designed to celebrate the regions’ key investors.

To relive the event, and learn more about investment opportunities in Marrakech, visit www.marrakechinvest.ma

About:

The Regional Investment Center of Marrakech-Safi is a public institution with a mission is to facilitate, support and promote investments in the Marrakech-Safi region.

*Source: AETOSWire

Contacts

Hanaa Zouzaf



h.zouzaf@crimarrakech.ma