Marriage is still not a top priority for me though I have admirers – Michael Oti Adjei

Astute sports journalist Michael Oti Adjei has insisted marriage is still not a top priority for him although he admires several people.

There are many who believe the highly respected sports journalist after building a high reputation for himself should be attached by now. But speaking on Untold stories TV GH with Betty Yawson Michael Oti Adjei who is well respected in the country, says growing up it was not a top priority on his wish list and it’s still not for him.

“I don’t know if I said that but I said that growing up it wasn’t a top priority and still not a priority now”

“I dont know my instinct might change but I said to Nana Aba and I am saying this to you when I wake up and I am planning the things I will do, marriage doesn’t fall in”

“But I understand that people like it, good luck to them,” he told Untoldstories TV GH.

“Yes I have a lot of admirers and there are others too I admire a lot and it’s normal”

“You can admire people and get all the benefits from it but you don’t have to be married to them “he added