Marriage Link Launched To Provide One-stop shop Of Marriage Support

Many marriages have failed as a result of the weak foundations they were built on. Even couples who encounter minor marital difficulties now have no choice but to file for divorce.

It is crystal clear that the majority of the couples were not counselled well enough before entering into it, especially the younger generation.

More so, the social media threat to marriage is manifested in the frequent and rising break-up of marriage relationships. The issue of modernity exacerbates this problem.

It is in this regard, Marriage Link, a new company founded to address pressing social and family issues confronting Ghanaian society, particularly the institution of marriage.

In this process, Marriage Link (M-LINK Consult) will offer Marriage Partner Identification and Matching for people who are ready to take the long walk to marriage and need assistance to identify partners in a confidential, reliable, and purpose-driven manner.

The company will also provide Premarital Counselling for faith and non-faith-based individuals to adequately prepare them before marriage. This includes legal education on the types and meaning of the various forms of marriages under the laws of Ghana.

Marriage Events Organization to assist couples to have stress-free marriage events which are customized to suit their budget thus making it easy for people to marry without much financial strain; and Marriage Juice-Up service that enables already married couples who have challenges in their marriages and who require independent, private and professional counselling support.

Speaking at the launching ceremony which was held in Accra, the Former Ghana Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Sylvanus Tettey-Tamaklo commended the company for coming out with such a laudable initiative to provide a one-stop shop of marriage support.

According to him, marriage is a noble institution hence there is a need for ready-to-marry individuals to be counseled or schooled on the relevant laws governing marriage. This he said, would help promote social harmony and peace in the homes.

He also urged Marriage Link to pay special attention to intestate succession law and the sickling test issues, both of which are critical in marriage.

In her remark, legal practitioner, Annie Emefa Fiawoo also seized the opportunity to advise couples to enter into marriage very well informed in order to understand the various types of marriage and the laws that govern them.

“Marriage is the only institution that you can receive a certificate before you can go into the institution,” she stated.

Many married couples have had to battle with the difficult decision of backing out of their marriages at a tender age, not regarding the laws that bind them.

The Personal Assistant to National Chief Imam, Dr. Abubakar Mohammed Marzup Azindoo also bemoaned the manner in which some people are using social media channels to perpetrate crime.

According to him, many marriages have been ruined due to social media. People are using these platforms to commune with married people, even flirting with them online, oblivious to the heinous crime they are committing.

However, he applauded the Marriage Link Consult for leveraging these digital platforms to address pressing social and family issues confronting society.

“There is a need to provide a safe, dependable, and trustworthy avenue for the society’s ready-to-marry individuals to find marriageable partners in order to counter the threat to the institution of marriage and promote social harmony and peace in the home.

Additionally, by supporting the efforts of leaders in civil society and religion to preserve family harmony by offering specialized counselling services, according to Dickson Antwi, chief executive officer of Marriage Link Consult.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh