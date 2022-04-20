Marriages: Divorce Should Be The Last Resort – Apostle Francis Amoako Attah

The Founder and General Overseer of Parliament Chapel International (PCI), Apostle Francis Amoako Attah has advised couples who are having issues in their marriages to see Divorce as the last resort.

According to him, Divorce cannot be placed about all the avenues that exists for them to repair their broken marriages and relationships.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah was speaking on Angel fm yesterday, where he averred that the time has come for people to allow the teachings in the Bible in order to find solutions to problems.

He explained that anything that has a certificate is a contract and every contract there are crosses.

In marriage, he said, there are crosses which each and everyone must bear; the Living Cross and the Time Cross.

He noted that with the Living Cross; termination is by death. “Immediately you die, that contract is terminated,” he said.

He however expressed the fact that men are moved with chances and women are controlled by choices when it comes to relationships.

Mathew 19: 3-9: “The Pharisees also came to Him, testing Him, and saying to Him, “Is it lawful for a man to divorce his wife for just any reason?” And He answered and said to them, “Have you not read that He who made them at the beginning ‘made them male and female,’ and said, ‘For this reason a man shall leave his father and mother and be joined to his wife, and the two shall become one flesh’? So then, they are no longer two but one flesh. Therefore what God has joined together, let not man separate.” They said to Him, “Why then did Moses command to give a certificate of divorce, and to put her away?” He said to them, “Moses, because of the hardness of your hearts, permitted you to divorce your wives, but from the beginning it was not so. And I say to you, whoever divorces his wife, except for sexual immorality, and marries another, commits adultery; and whoever marries her who is divorced commits adultery.”

He said because of the hardness of the hearts of men, Gods dropped the kingdom institution (marriage) to contract institution with crosses.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah said in dealing with such problems in marriages, there is the need to begin from Separation.

He added that, “When it comes to unbelieving things, we must encourage the people to separate and not to divorce. After that you go into prayers for a time and season you don’t entirely think about divorce; Separation will give both of you time to clear the mess.”

When the mess is cleared, he averred, that is when you can take a better decision.

He stressed that, “When the worse comes to worse all you should do is to separate,” and that “Divorce is the last option.”