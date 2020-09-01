Marseille on Monday announced the signing of Japanese left-back Yuto Nagatomo on a free transfer from Galatasaray.

The 33-year-old penned on a one-year contract with the French side, and joins Pape Gueye and Leonardo Balerdi to become the third addition to Andre Villas-Boas’ side this summer.

Nagatomo started his career in Japan before joining Italian Serie A outfit Inter Milan in 2011, where he remained until 2018. He made 210 appearances for the Nerazzurri, scoring 11 goals and winning the Coppa Italia in 2011.

Nagotomo has played 122 times for the Japanese national team, winning the AFC Asian Cup in 2011 and appearing at three FIFA World Cups.

He is the third Japanese to wear the Marseille jersey after Koji Nakata (2005-2006) and Hiroki Sakai who has been at the club since 2016.