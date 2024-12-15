Martha Ankomah Rejects Lil Win’s Apology Amid Defamation Case

Ghanaian actress Martha Ankomah has rejected a public apology issued by actor Kwadwo Nkansah, known as Lil Win, following a defamation lawsuit she filed against him.

The actress, who is seeking GH₵5 million in damages, dismissed the apology as insufficient, claiming it lacked the essential elements of a retraction and proper acknowledgment of the harm caused to her reputation.

Ankomah’s legal action stems from comments made by Lil Win in a viral video, which she claims damaged her standing in the Ghanaian film industry. The actress insists that the apology was not enough to address the damage caused and is demanding a formal retraction and apology published with equal prominence to the original defamatory remarks.

The lawsuit, filed in February 2024, has been the subject of ongoing court hearings. On December 13, 2024, the case was heard in-camera for nearly three hours as both parties and their legal representatives discussed potential avenues for settlement. The High Court has adjourned the case until February 25, 2025, allowing more time for the two sides to reach an agreement.

Ankomah’s legal team has made it clear that they expect any settlement to include a genuine retraction and apology that properly addresses the damage done. The actress is seeking not only financial compensation for defamation but also a formal public retraction to restore her reputation.

The defamation allegations center around comments Lil Win made in a viral video that Ankomah claims were malicious and reckless. In her lawsuit, Ankomah is requesting GH₵5 million in damages, compensation for the harm to her reputation, and a court order compelling the actor to issue an apology of equal prominence to the original statements.

While Lil Win’s legal team has expressed a desire to settle the matter out of court, it remains to be seen whether the actor will issue an apology that satisfies Ankomah’s demands for a proper retraction.