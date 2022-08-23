Martha Inspires Foundation holds youth empowerment summit

Martha Inspires Foundation has held a youth empowerment summit to mentor and empower young people on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (STEM/ TVET) for development.

The day’s event, held in Tamale at the weekend, was in collaboration with the Northern Regional Secretariat of the National Youth Authority (NYA) and supported by MTN Ghana, United Nations Children’s Fund, Norsaac, Savannah Women Integrated Development Agency-Ghana, among others.

It was on the theme: “Connecting STEM/ TVET Education for Economic Development”.

Participants included students from selected senior high schools, tertiary institutions, youth groups, and persons with disabilities, amongst others in the Northern Region.

Mr Joe Jackson, the Director of Business Operations, Dalex Finance, who spoke during the event, advised the youth to approach skills acquisition with the spirit of excellence to maximise emerging opportunities in the country.

He said, “The youth of today are confronted with multi-dimensional challenges, which call for them to be innovative and strategic to excel.”

He said, “Like the Biblical battle between David and Goliath, the Ghanaian youth are confronted with challenges including corruption, poor governance and leadership but they can still rise to the occasion if they aspire excellence.”

Miss Martha Anabila, the Executive Director of Martha Inspires Foundation, a youth mentorship and empowerment organisation, expressed the need for government and other stakeholders to prioritise technical and vocational education to economically empower young people in the country.

She also called on government and non-governmental organisations to continue to invest in the development of young people.

Mr Mumuni Sulemana, the Northern Regional Director of NYA, said technical and vocational education was crucial in supporting the government’s efforts to provide jobs and address unemployment in the country.

Mrs Felicia Edem Attipoe, First Ghanaian Female Aircraft Marshaller, expressed the need for the youth to cultivate healthy habits and hobbies that would motivate them to achieve their goals and aspirations.

She told them to “Prepare adequately for your dreams and use your time productively.”

Miss Berla Mundi, a broadcast journalist, urged young people not to underestimate any career path, saying “Every career is important if only you can discipline yourself to learn and be skillful at what you do.”