Martin Adjei- Mensah Korsah offers GHC300,000 scholarship to needy students

Mr Martin Adjei- Mensah Korsah, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Techiman South Constituency in the Bono East Region has offered a scholarship package worth GHC300,000 to 225 brilliant, but needy students in the constituency.

The beneficiaries are pursuing academic programmes in the various tertiary institutions in the country.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sidelines of a presentation ceremony held in Techiman, the MP said the scholarship followed an appeal by the students.

Mr Korsah said his charity organisation, the Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah Foundation (MiKam) received applications from more than 300 students for the scholarship, and added the beneficiaries were selected based on critical needs assessment.

As the bedrock of national development, the MP assured the foundation would continue to assist brilliant but needy students in the area to achieve high academic laurels.

Already, he said the foundation had provided similar assistance to about 200 university students and others in colleges, saying the foundation was also considering assisting students with special needs.

The foundation has prioritized Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), and is ready to offer scholarships for students, he added.

Mr Korsah advised the beneficiaries to concentrate on their studies and learn hard to justify the investments made in them, saying that would also inspire the foundation to support more students in the area.

He expressed concern about the rising cases of teenage pregnancy in the area, saying the foundation was putting in place measures to help tackle the problem.

Evans Ntim, a third-year student at the Al-frauq College of Education on behalf of the other beneficiaries expressed appreciation to the MP for the assistance.