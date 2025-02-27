Martin Amidu Alleges Payroll Fraud at OSP, Calls for Mahama-Led Investigation

Renowned anti-corruption crusader Martin Amidu has sounded the alarm over what he describes as “payroll fraud and a massive economic crime scene” at the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

In a scathing open letter, Amidu has called on former President John Mahama to initiate an independent investigation into the alleged irregularities, which include the failure to properly vet employees before their appointments.

Amidu’s latest revelations follow his February 25 article, which exposed purported misconduct at the OSP and the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP). According to Amidu, employees within the OSP have expressed shock and concern over the revelations, particularly the absence of a legally mandated vetting process.

He claims that Special Prosecutor William Kissi Agyebeng bypassed the required vetting procedures conducted by the Ghana Police Administration and the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) and instead subjected employees to unlawful polygraph tests. “The OSP employees who contacted me are ready, able, and willing to speak at an impartial investigation, as they were never vetted by the Ghana Police Administration and the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB),” Amidu stated.

Amidu emphasized that proper vetting would have involved fingerprint collection to verify criminal records and thorough background checks on education and employment history. However, these steps were allegedly ignored, leaving employees under the false impression that polygraph tests could substitute for the legally required vetting process under Regulation 7 of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Regulations, 2018 (LI 2373).

One OSP employee reportedly expressed disbelief upon learning about the proper procedures that should have been followed. “I am absolutely shocked to my boots by your latest revelation!” the employee told Amidu, describing the breaches as “colossal.”

Amidu’s allegations raise serious questions about the integrity of the OSP’s hiring process and its adherence to legal standards. He insists that the failure to conduct proper vetting not only violates regulations but also undermines the credibility of the OSP as an anti-corruption institution.

The call for an investigation comes at a time when public trust in Ghana’s anti-corruption efforts is under scrutiny. Amidu’s revelations have sparked widespread debate, with many calling for transparency and accountability in the operations of the OSP.

As the controversy unfolds, the spotlight remains on President Mahama and other stakeholders to address the allegations and ensure that the OSP operates with the highest standards of integrity. For now, Amidu’s claims have cast a shadow over the institution, raising urgent questions about its commitment to fighting corruption while adhering to the rule of law.